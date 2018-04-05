West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that states need to be fiscally responsible, but should also put money back into their communities.

“When you have real monies within your state, I think we ought to really reinvest back in our kids and back into education,” Mr. Justice, a Republican, said on Fox News.

His state had a massive teacher strike that lasted nearly two weeks before the union reached an agreement with state government officials. The state had among the lowest paid teachers in the country and eventually agreed to a 5 percent increase, along with other state employees.

Mr. Justice also said that West Virginia can serve as an example to other states across the nation to support President Trump. The governor switched his party affiliation last year back to Republican after becoming a Democrat a few years prior.

“This nation needs to get behind our president every day in a great way,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s approval rating remains very high in the state where he won by double-digit margins in 2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.