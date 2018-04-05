HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A judge has ruled that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources failed to care for land at the Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.

Oahu Circuit Judge Gary Chang on Tuesday issued an order requiring the department to inspect the training area to ensure that the U.S. Army is complying with the terms of the lease it entered into in August 1964. The lease requires the Army to “remove or deactivate” training ammunition before public access and to “remove or bury all trash, garbage or other waste materials.”

A lawsuit filed in 2014 claimed the department failed to monitor compliance with the lease.

The department said after the ruling that it will work with the involved parties to develop a formal inspection process.

