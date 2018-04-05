Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Thursday National Guard agents would act in a support role if they are sent to the southern border.

“They help provide medical care for those that we do interdict. They’d help us to fleet maintain. There’s a lot of mechanics to use in that terrain,” Ms. Nielsen said on Fox News. “So it’s a lot of support functions that free up the border patrol to do what they do best, which is enforce border laws.”

She said that previous instances of National Guard agents have worked well and state officials have encouraged the federal government

“I think we have good case studies that it works,” Ms. Nielsen said.

She said that she’s spoken with mayors and governors of so-called “sanctuary cities” where law enforcement is not required to report immigration law violators to the federal government. She said lawmakers in those states want to have safe communities and showed a willingness to have a discussion with the administration about their decision to violate federal law.

“I can’t imagine anybody deciding that their first and foremost job as an executive leader is not to protect that safety of their cities,” Ms. Nielsen said.

