A survivor of the Parkland school shooting said he was assured by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday night that the Second Amendment is safe.

Kyle Kashuv, who’s been snubbed by other Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students because of his support for gun rights and appearances on Fox News Channel tweeted a picture of himself with Justice Thomas.

“An honor discussing #2A and the Constitution with Justice Clarence Thomas. He told me about some of the cases he dissented on and how #2A won’t be touched,” Mr. Kashuv tweeted.

A former colleague of Justice Thomas, retired Justice John Paul Stevens, called recently for the repeal of the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to keep and bear arms. Justice Stevens wrote the dissent in the Heller case, where the majority held explicitly for the first time that the Amendment protects an individual right against government regulation.

Mr. Kashuv also tweeted a photo of himself and former Sen. Rick Santorum at the same Washington event, saying it was “an honor learning CPR from @RickSantorum! #BePrepared”

Mr. Santorum raised some liberal eyebrows last month by saying on a CNN appearance that, rather than walking out of class and going on political marches, students should do more practical things to save lives, citing learning CPR as one such move.

