SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez’s office will work with the federal government in the coming weeks to determine how many National Guard troops could be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border and what their duties will involve.

The Republican governor was on a call Thursday with other border governors and federal officials to discuss efforts to bolster border security.

Martinez again expressed her support for National Guard troops assisting the Border Patrol in New Mexico to combat illegal crossings and drug trafficking.

She also talked about the need to keep law enforcement officers who are members of the National Guard on the job in New Mexico’s cities and counties.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the border, but it wasn’t clear who would be called up.

