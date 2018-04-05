CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s top election official says more than 63,000 names were removed from statewide voter registration rolls last month.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (seg-AHV’-skee) announced late Wednesday that regularly scheduled voter list maintenance cut about 4 percent of names overall, leaving about 1.4 million active registered voters statewide.

About 4.8 percent of Democratic party voter names were removed, and 2.6 percent of Republican party names.

Cegavske says nonpartisan registered voter numbers were reduced by 5.5 percent, while both Independent American Party and Libertarian Party of Nevada voter rolls were cut about 3.9 percent.

The rolls of registered voters from what Cegavske termed other minor parties decreased by more than 13 percent.

Cegavske says list maintenance is required by federal and state voting rights laws.

