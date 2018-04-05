An aide to Nevada’s top election official says the 63,000 names that were removed from an active voter lists last month have been moved to inactive status can still vote.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley says they weren’t dropped from voter rolls.

Thorley says many people now on the inactive voter maintenance list probably moved without updating their voter registration address.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced late Wednesday that the state tallied 1.4 million active registered voters statewide in March, down 4.3 percent from February.

About 4.8 percent of Democratic party voter names were moved to inactive status and 2.6 percent of Republican party names.

Thorley says inactive voters were identified by mailed cards that were returned as undeliverable.

He says they’re still registered to vote for about four years, including the next federal election.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.