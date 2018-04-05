A new poll in Tennessee shows former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen ahead by double-digit margins in the state’s Senate race against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, reports The Tennessean.

The Middle Tennessee State University poll shows 45 percent of those polled would support Mr. Bredesen, while 35 percent support Ms. Blackburn. The good news for Ms. Blackburn is that 17 percent of voters are still unsure showing there’s room for voters to change their mind.

The poll also shows that Mr. Bredesen has greater support from independents with 45 percent supporting him compared to 33 percent for Ms. Blackburn. Even more alarming for the GOP, 20 percent of Republicans say they may be open to voting for him. Only 5 percent of Democrats would support Ms. Blackburn.

The poll was conducted among 600 registered voters via cell and landline phones from March 22 to March 29 with a margin of error of +/- 4 points.

