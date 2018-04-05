A Democrat who represents an Arizona district said he’d be happy to work with President Trump on border security and other issues “when his ideas aren’t stupid.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego spoke to CNN on Thursday, one day after he’d been singled out by the White House for obstructionism on immigration and border issues.

“I will gladly work with the President when his ideas aren’t stupid and detrimental to the United States,” he said on CNN’s “Newsroom.” “Unfortunately, this is what this plan is. It was not planned out.”

In his CNN interview, Mr. Gallego also dismissed Mr. Trump’s ordering the National Guard to the border as “political show” and “red meat.”

“These National Guardsmen aren’t even going to have arresting power,” Mr. Gallego said. “They’re not even going to be able to hold weapons, but we’re going to put them out in the desert and basically make them stand around just for, you know, political show so these politicians can say they’re doing something.”

