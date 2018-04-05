Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he’ll never deploy National Guard troops “based simply on the whim of the President’s morning Twitter habit.”

Bullock, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday that the responsibility of sending Guard soldiers anywhere is one of the most difficult things he faces.

Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday that would allow the use of National Guard troops to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking on the U.S.-Mexico border.

That morning, the president wrote in a tweet that the nation’s border laws are weak and “we will be taking strong action today.”

Bullock administration officials say the request for troops would have to come directly from the governor of a border state, and Montana had received no such requests as of Thursday.

