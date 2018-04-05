An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled the state last year with a 15-year-old student has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Tad Cummins pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor.
The 51-year-old Cummins disappeared with the girl last March. The two were found in April at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.
Although their absence sparked a 39-day nationwide manhunt, the girl was found safe.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.