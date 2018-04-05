An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled the state last year with a 15-year-old student has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Tad Cummins pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor.

The 51-year-old Cummins disappeared with the girl last March. The two were found in April at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.

Although their absence sparked a 39-day nationwide manhunt, the girl was found safe.

