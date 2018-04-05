CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on the removal of 63,000 names from an active to inactive voter lists in Nevada, a total of about 4 percent (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

An aide to Nevada’s top election official says the 63,000 names moved from active voter lists last month to inactive status can still vote.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley says they weren’t dropped from voter rolls.

Thorley says many people now on the inactive voter maintenance list probably moved without updating their voter registration address.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (seg-AHV’-skee) announced late Wednesday that the state tallied 1.4 million active registered voters statewide in March, down 4.3 percent from February.

About 4.8 percent of Democratic party voter names were moved to inactive status and 2.6 percent of Republican party names.

Thorley says inactive voters were identified by mailed cards that were returned as undeliverable.

He says they’re still registered to vote for about four years, including the next federal election.

10:45 a.m.

Cegavske says nonpartisan registered voter numbers were reduced by 5.5 percent, while both Independent American Party and Libertarian Party of Nevada voter rolls were cut about 3.9 percent.

The rolls of registered voters from what Cegavske termed other minor parties decreased by more than 13 percent.

Cegavske says list maintenance is required by federal and state voting rights laws.

