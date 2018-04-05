PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on the upcoming deployment of the National Guard to the U.S. border with Mexico following President Donald Trump’s deployment proclamation (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration says it needs answers from President Trump’s administration before deciding whether to commit National Guard troops to help protect the border with Mexico.

That includes where money for the deployment would come from, how long it would last, and if there are clearly definable objectives.

The Democratic governor’s decision is a big unknown after other border state Republican governors welcomed the Guard’s deployment.

California has opposed most of Trump’s policies and Trump’s administration is suing over three state immigration laws.

Brown’s administration pointed Thursday to a California National Guard statement saying it’s promptly reviewing the request, as it did similar federal requests for staffing in 2006 and 2010.

The California National Guard already has 55 members helping fight drug trafficking on the southern border.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said it’s unclear how many National Guard troops will be deployed to the border with Mexico following President Donald Trump’s proclamation ordering the deployment.

She said Thursday that determination won’t happen until specific missions are set at specific locations and U.S. officials discuss deployment with the governors of the four U.S. states that share the border with Mexico.

Trump issued the proclamation Wednesday and said the deployment will fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

___

11:00 a.m.

U.S. officials say they have not determined yet whether National Guard troops sent to the border with Mexico to fight illegal immigration will be armed.

Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday that it has not yet been determined how many, if any, of the National Guard troops participating in the border security operation will be armed.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border had reached “a point of crisis” in his proclamation directing National Guard deployment to the border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has said she had been working with governors of the southwest border states to develop agreements on where and how many Guardsmen will be deployed.

___

10:45 a.m.

National guard contingents in U.S. states that border Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump’s proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

The National Guard in Texas said in a statement Thursday said the deployment is in “very early planning stages.”

With troops in all states, the National Guard has been called on by past presidents and governors to help secure U.S. borders.

The Texas Guard says it has “firsthand knowledge of the mission and operating area” that will allow it to move seamlessly into the new role.

Governors of the border states of Arizona and New Mexico have welcomed deployment of the Guard along the southwest border as a matter of public safety.

___

9:00 a.m.

Mexican senators and presidential candidates put aside differences to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to the border.

The country’s Senate passed a resolution Wednesday calling for the suspension of cooperation on illegal immigration and drug trafficking in retaliation for Trump’s move.

Presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya went further, saying Mexico should limit anti-terrorism cooperation until the National Guard is withdrawn. Anaya is the candidate of a left-right coalition in the country’s July 1 presidential election.

Ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade said that “independently of our political differences, it is time for all the presidential candidates to unite in defense of the sovereignty and dignity of the nation … to reject and repudiate thus kind of measure.”

The Mexican government said guard members “will not carry weapons or have immigration or customs duties.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.