Mr. Trump’s goal at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, will be to promote the U.S. over “external economic aggression” by China, which is embroiled in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S. over tariffs.

“We want to be the partner of choice for Latin American partners to work with,” a senior administration official told reporters Thursday. “We share similar Democratic values.”

The president will travel to the summit next Friday, delivering a major speech and holding bilateral meetings with Latin American leaders. It’s Mr. Trump’s first trip to the continent as president.

China is the top trading partner for many South American nations, including Brazil. Beijing also has stepped up its lending for economic projects in Latin America.

Mr. Trump’s national security strategy issued last December said China was seeking to “pull the region into its orbit through state-led investment and loans.”

The president also will focus on U.S. national security at the summit, speaking about “protecting the U.S. homeland and the U.S. way of life.” As part of that emphasis, Mr. Trump will encourage Latin American leaders to take stronger action to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that traffic in drugs and illegal immigration smuggling, officials said.

Cuba will have a delegation at the summit, but U.S. officials said they don’t expect Mr. Trump to meet directly with Cuban President Raul Castro. Venezuela, a target of U.S.-led sanctions, will not attend the summit.

