President Trump turned up the heat Thursday on Sen. Joe Manchin, telling a West Virginia crowd that their Democratic senator not only opposed tax cuts but “votes against everything” in the Trump agenda.

“He voted against everything. He voted against tax cuts,” Mr. Trump said. “He does other things I don’t like, I’ll be honest with you.”

The crowd booed when he mentioned Mr. Manchin, a top target for Republicans in this year’s midterm elections.

The president also called out Mr. Manchin for opposing him on immigration and health care.

Mr. Trump was in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for a roundtable discussion on the economic benefits for business and families form the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that the president signed into law in December.

The tax cuts and the vibrant economy are the chief argument for Republicans in the midterms.

“You’ll have a chance to vote for a senator who will help our program.”

Before Mr. Trump arrived, Mr. Manchin said the tax cut bill had cost 200,000 West Virginians their health care by eliminating the Obamacare individual mandate.

He also said the tax cuts were part of a Republican plan to cut Social Security and Medicare.

“We need to quit playing politics with West Virginians’ lives,” said Mr. Manchin, who is running for a second full term in the Senate.

The president has been taking his tax-cut message to states where he scored big wins in 2016 and where Democrats Senate incumbents such as Mr. Manchin are on the ropes.

Mr. Manchin is particularly vulnerable.

In 2016, Mr. Trump crushed Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia with 68 percent of the vote. His more than 42 percent margin of victory was the largest by either party in Mountain State history.

The White Sulphur Springs event was Mr. Trump’s fourth visit as president to West Virginia. In August, Mr. Trump held a campaign-style rally in Huntington, West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice announced he was switching form the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

