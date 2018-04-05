President Trump said Thursday he wants to deploy as many as 4,000 National Guard troops to protect the border with Mexico.

“Anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He said the administration will “probably keep them or a large portion of them” along the border until his proposed wall is built.

The president signed an order Wednesday ordering the deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying there is a “crisis” of illegal immigration and drug smuggling that must be dealt with. The administration said the action is in line with similar moves taken by Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Mr. Trump said his advisers are “looking at” the cost of the deployment but hasn’t determined how much money will be needed.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.