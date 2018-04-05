MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the state has not received a request to send any of its National Guard troops to the Mexican border, but he would “not be eager” to send them should he receive such a request.

The Republican Scott says the southern border is “outside of our realm, our geographic area.”

President Donald Trump this week said the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border had reached “a point of crisis” in his proclamation directing National Guard deployment to the southern border.

In 2006, about 130 Vermont National Guard soldiers spent two weeks in Arizona helping the U.S. Border Patrol monitor the Mexican border.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.