MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature is expected to give final approval to two more gun-restriction bills.

On Thursday, the House is scheduled to approve a bill that will make it easier for police to remove firearms from people suspected in cases of domestic violence.

The Senate also is scheduled to give final approval to a bill that would make it easier to take firearms from people in dangerous situations.

Last week, the Legislature passed a bill that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks for private gun sales and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would sign the bill passed last week. He also supports the bills being considered Thursday.

