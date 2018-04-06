Rep. Beto O’Rourke said Friday that he doesn’t see his Senate campaign as a referendum on President Trump.

“If you listen to my fellow Texans, they’re all about getting things done for this country and for Texas, and they’re doing it without an corporate help, any special interests, any PACs,” Mr. O’Rourke, Texas Democrat, said on CNN.

He is hoping to challenge incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, in the fall, should he become the Democratic nominee. Mr. O’Rourke raised a surprising $6.7 in the first quarter of the year from 141,000 contributions, but he doesn’t see his race as something against Mr. Trump or Mr. Cruz. He added that Democratic leadership is also out of touch with the needs in Texas.

“With all do respect to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, neither of them understand Texas, nor do they understand the U.S.-Mexico border,” he said, referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York.

Democrats in Congress agreed to fund Mr. Trump’s border wall in exchange for protections for those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as Dreamers. That deal from late January did not come to fruition, but the omnibus bill did provide funds for some fencing.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.