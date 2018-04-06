The Congressional Leadership Fund plans to turn up its voter turnout program on Saturday with over 1,000 volunteers hitting the streets for Republicans, according to a Washington Examiner report on Friday.

The “Super Saturday” program will be out in 31 districts across the country as part of the effort to turn out voters for Republicans in the midterm elections. This weekend’s districts are in those considered vulnerable to flip for Democrats in the fall elections.

“Seven months ahead of Election Day, CLF is hosting its second Super Saturday in 31 key congressional districts nationwide,” CLF executive director Corry Bliss said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

They are hoping to reach 300,000 doors this weekend to start getting early support. Republicans are playing defense in the House. Democrats only need to win 24 seats and hold all of their own districts in order to take the majority.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.