The Trump administration Friday slapped sanctions on Russian senior officials, oligarchs and the companies they own, going after those closest to President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow’s sinister activities around the world.

In a significant escalation of the sanctions, President Trump targeted oligarchs and companies in the energy sector that are the lifeblood of the Russian economy.

He also hit Mr. Putin’s son-in-law who became a major energy sector player after marrying into the Putin family.

The sanctions froze all assets for seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary, a Russian bank.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said they went after the oligarchs and government elites because they are the ones who profit from the Kremlin’s operations.

“The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert Western democracies, and malicious cyber activities,” he said. “Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government’s destabilizing activities.”

The sanctions are part of increasingly strong moves by the Trump administration. They follow previous sanctions on Russian officials and the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats last month over Moscow’s nerve-agent assassination attempt on a former Russian double agent in the U.K.

Mr. Trump, dogged by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion probe, also has struggled to shake the perception that he’s soft on Mr. Putin.

“Nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have,” Mr. Trump insisted Tuesday.

The administration would not say why Mr. Putin was not included on the sanctions list, but stressed that he would feel the impact.

“This will be noticed far and wide,” said a senior administration official.

The Treasury has been preparing the sanctions for a long time, and they are directed at the “full range of Russian activities,” said another senior official.

The official said the moves are not a direct response to the assassination attempt in England, which triggered punitive action from governments around the world.

The Russian oligarchs hit with sanctions included the following:

• Oleg Deripaska is a senior official who operates in the energy sector. He has been investigated for money laundering and has been accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering. There are also allegations he bribed a government official, ordered the murder of a businessman and had links to a Russian organized crime group.

• Kirill Shamalov is Mr. Putin’s son-in-law and an energy sector operator. He married Mr. Putin’s daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, in February 2013 and his fortunes drastically improved following the marriage. Within 18 months, he acquired a large portion of shares of Sibur, a Russia-based company involved in oil and gas exploration, production, processing and refining.

• Vladimir Bogdanov operates in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. He is the director general and vice chairman of the board of directors of Surgutneftegaz, a vertically integrated oil company operating in Russia.

• Suleiman Kerimov is a member of the Russian Federation Council. He has been investigated for money laundering. He is accused of bringing hundreds of millions of euros into France — transporting as much as 20 million euros at a time in suitcases, in addition to conducting more conventional funds transfers — without reporting the money to French tax authorities.

• Igor Rotenberg operates in the energy sector of the Russian Federation economy. He acquired significant assets from his father, Arkady Rotenberg, one of the world’s wealthiest men who is already under U.S. sanctions. The father sold his son 79 percent of the Russian oil and gas drilling company Gazprom Burenie, the biggest Russian oil and gas field services company.

