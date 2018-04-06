LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia state senator has accepted a public reprimand and a $500 fine for failing to disclose income from consulting services provided to a county commission.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Ethics Commission on Thursday approved a conciliation agreement with former Democratic Sen. Art Kirkendoll of Logan. Logan admitted he failed to report the $2,500 a month he received from the Logan County Commission.

Kirkendoll admitted failing to disclose the income on his 2014, 2015 and 2016 financial disclosures to the Ethics Commission.

Kirkendoll served on the Logan County Commission for three decades prior to his 2011 appointment to the state Senate. He left the Senate in 2016, following a primary loss to now-Sen. Richard Ojeda.

