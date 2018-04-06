Federal law enforcement has apparently seized classified advertising site Backpage.com on Friday.

Visitors to the website saw a notice from the federal authorities announcing the action.

“[B]ackpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division with analytical assistance form the Joint Regional Intelligence Center,” the announcement said.

The announcement also listed other agencies involved in the apparent seizure, including the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for California, Texas and Arizona.

Additional information is expected to be announced around 6:00 p.m. tonight, the announcement said.

Last year, a Senate panel accused the site of facilitating sex trafficking, including minors.

That lead to last month’s passage of the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act to make it easier for law enforcement to target websites alleged to have engaged in the facilitation of prostitution.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.