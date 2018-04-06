BOSTON (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts’ ban on assault weapons.

U.S. District Judge William Young said in his ruling released Friday that assault weapons and large capacity magazines banned by the state in its 1998 law fall outside the “scope of the personal right to ‘bear arms’ under the Second Amendment.”

Young also upheld Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey’s enforcement notice to gun sellers and manufacturers clarifying what constitutes a “copy” or “duplicate” weapon under the 1998 law.

The lawsuit was filed last year by the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts and other groups who said the law infringed on their rights under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Young said Massachusetts is “free to ban these weapons and large capacity magazines.”

