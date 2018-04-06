Former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy said Friday that Scott Pruitt needs to be more concerned about the environment and not just business.

“The only thing Scott Pruitt talks about or seems to consider is whether or not it’s reducing the cost of business,” Ms. McCarthy said on CNN. “His job is to protect public health and the environment in ways that continue to keep the economy moving.”

She said that Mr. Pruitt, current EPA administrator, needs to be more transparent in his actions at the agency. He has recently been flagged for possible violations concerning his housing in Washington where he rented from a lobbyist in the energy sector.

“I was transparent. I was not secret. In the decision I made, I followed the law. I followed the process,” Ms. McCarthy said.

Mr. Pruitt has said there was nothing unethical about his housing arrangement, or in how he has run the agency.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.