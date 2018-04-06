Former first lady Michelle Obama squashed rumors Thursday that she may run for president, NBC News reported.

“You have to want the job. And you can’t just say, ‘You’re a woman. Run,’ ” Mrs. Obama said at the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston. “We just can’t find the women we like and ask them to do it because there are millions of women who are inclined and do have the passion for politics.”

The conference was meant to empower women and discuss how to elevate women to positions of leadership. Mrs. Obama said that she does not have the same political desires as her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“Just because I gave a good speech, I’m smart and intelligent doesn’t mean I should be the next president,” she said.

