Former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy announced Friday his plans to run for U.S. Senate in Mississippi.

The former Clinton administration official is vying to replace Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned this week due to health concerns.

A poll commissioned by Mr. Espy’s campaign showed him leading both possible Republican candidates in the special election to fill the seat, the Clarion Ledger reported. The poll did not include Democrat Jason Shelton, mayor of Tupelo, who announced this week he also intends to run.

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy and plans to run in November, but will face a challenge from conservative Chris McDaniel for the nomination.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.