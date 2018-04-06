Rep. Mo Brooks said Friday that the U.S. cannot afford to keep taking in refugees or those fleeing persecution such as those in the caravans heading for the southern border.

“There are literally billions of people who could make that same kind of argument,” Mr. Brooks, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

He said that although the U.S. is a compassionate nation, the federal government is already having a difficult time continuing to support the citizens and legal immigrants already here.

“We cannot afford to be the planet’s orphanage,” Mr. Brooks said. “The place where everybody comes and lives off the hard work of Americans and lawful immigrants who are already here.”

The caravan from Central America began a journey to the U.S. through Mexico in the past week and caught the attention of President Trump. The situation triggered the deployment of the National Guard to help Border Patrol agents deal with what was reported to be over 1,000 people seeking asylum.

Caravan organizers say many of the immigrants will try to remain in Mexico while another 200 plan to continue to the U.S., according to several reports.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.