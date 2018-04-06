Authorities say YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam used the most logical workaround to California laws that limit magazine size — she reloaded.

The 39-year-old animal rights activist, who shot three YouTube employees on April 3 before killing herself with a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol, reloaded at least once. The Iranian-born woman’s last video included the claim that she was being “discriminated” against by the company due to her content.

San Bruno Police Cmdr. Geoff Caldwell told reporters Thursday the suspect “began firing the pistol until it was empty, dropped the magazine, reloaded a new magazine into it, continued firing and then turned the gun on herself.”

Ms. Aghdam was limited to 10-round magazines under California law, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

A 36-year-old man and two women, ages 32 and 27, are expected to recover from their wounds.

“I think I am doing a great job,” the activist previously wrote in Persian on Instagram. “I have never fallen in love and have never got married. I have no physical and psychological diseases. But I live on a planet that is full of injustice and diseases.”

