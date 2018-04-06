WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is praising Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as a “terrific person” on his last day as national security adviser.
Press secretary Sarah Sanders paid tribute to McMaster, who is leaving after just over a year in office. He’ll be replaced Monday by John Bolton, a former ambassador to the UN.
Sanders says it has been “a real privilege” to work with him.
Trump told McMaster last month he wants a change in his foreign policy team. They differed on policy and never developed a strong personal relationship.
Trump was still fond of McMaster and had hoped to find him a suitable place in the military. But McMaster says he is retiring from the Army.
