White House employees gave a lengthy round of applause Friday afternoon for ousted national security adviser H.R. McMaster on his final day on the job.

The send-off known as a “clap out” took place on a driveway next to the White House after Mr. McMaster held a final transition meeting with his successor, former ambassador John Bolton.

“Following that meeting, McMaster and his family met with the president who thanked McMaster for his service and time as national security adviser,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mr. McMaster, a three-star Army general, served for a little over a year in the post. President Trump last month tapped Mr. Bolton, who is likely to take a harder line with Iran and North Korea.

