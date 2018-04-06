The White House pushed back Friday against criticism that President Trump has not personally rebuked Vladimir Putin, saying his sanctions and other tough penalties on Russia speak for themselves.

“The president has signed off on and directed these action, that speaks volumes,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Pressed by reporters about Mr. Trump not personally voicing outrage at Russia, Ms. Sanders responded: “We speak on behalf of the president.”

She also noted that Mr. Trump on Tuesday, at a joint press conference with Baltic state leaders, declared that “nobody has been tougher on Russia.”

Earlier Friday, the Trump administration announced the strongest sanctions yet on Russia, hitting top government officials and oligarchs close to Mr. Putin, including Mr. Putin’s son in law.

The sanctions also targeted the energy industry that is the lifeblood of the Russian economy.

Mr. Trump, dogged by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, also has struggled to shake the perception that he’s soft on Mr. Putin.

The new sanctions were cheered by Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who has spearheaded a House investigation into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russian.

But he also challenged Mr. Trump to personally rebuke Mr. Putin.

“While these actions are welcome and long overdue, they would be stronger if accompanied by a clear statement from the president himself that the United States recognizes Russia’s attack on our democracy and its destabilizing behavior, and that we are determined to impose severe consequences for these actions and any others in the future,” said Mr. Schiff.

