Maher said on his show late Friday that even though Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been “a deliberately terrible person, saying horrible things,” young gun safety advocates have to expect criticism if they are entering the public arena. He said they shouldn’t target advertisers.

Parkland, Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg “complains about bullying,” Maher said. “That’s bullying. I have been the victim of a boycott of sponsors. I lost a job once. It is wrong.”

One of Maher’s guests, former New York Gov. Elliot Spitzer, a Democrat who resigned in 2008 amid revelations he had sex with prostitutes, said the First Amendment gives people the right to organize boycotts. Maher called it an “end run” around the First Amendment.

Ingraham is expected back at work on Monday following a backlash by advertisers upset over her tweet mocking a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor.

Her one-week vacation served as a cooling-off period. The number of companies saying they would not advertise on her show, at 19, according to a count by Media Matters for America, slowed to a trickle while she was away.

