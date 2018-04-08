A man was killed in a fire and four firefighters injured.

David Crosby’s reaction? “Burn baby burn.”

The reason? The fire was at Trump Tower in New York.

Mr. Crosby on Saturday evening wrote on Twitter “oh boy … burn baby burn” while the news was developing of the four-alram fire at the high rise that killed 67-year-old art dealer Todd Brassner.

A fellow Twitter user asked the 76-year-old musician, according to the New York Post, whether he was referring to the Trump Tower fire.

Mr. Crosby replied “yes Jeffrey.”

Both tweets have since been deleted. His Twitter feed also did not acknowledge his cheering on a fatal fire as of 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

“Burn baby burn” was a popular slogan in the 1960s, usually linked with the Panthers and others black radicals cheering on the riots that torched numerous American cities then.

Mr. Crosby, a legendary folk singer and protester in the 1960s, is a self-described despiser of President Trump.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he said he doesn’t even want Trump supporters at his concerts “because I don’t need them.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.