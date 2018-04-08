LONDON (AP) - Women’s rights activists are due to join stage stars on the red carpet at British theater’s Olivier Awards, where “Hamilton” leads the race for trophies with 13 nominations.

Inspired by the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment and abuse, several leading actresses will bring guests from feminist groups and anti-domestic violence organizations to Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton is nominated in a record 13 categories, including best new musical. Jamael Westman, in the title role, and Giles Terera as Aaron Burr are both nominated for best actor in a musical.

Other contenders in acting categories include Bryan Cranston for “Network,” Andrew Garfield for “Angels in America” and Imelda Staunton, nominated for both “Follies” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

