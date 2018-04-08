Rep. Joe Crowley on Sunday said it’s unlikely he’d mount a leadership challenge to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if she runs again after the 2018 midterm elections.

“If Nancy Pelosi stays I don’t see a scenario by which I would challenge her for that position,” the New York Democrat said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Mr. Crowley, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, did say he’d take a look at things if Mrs. Pelosi were to step aside.

Asked if he wants to be speaker of the House, Mr. Crowley said he’s focused right now on winning back the House of Representatives.

“I want to be the best chair of the Democratic caucus I possibly can be, help my colleagues get re-elected, and help win back seats for the House Democratic Caucus,” he said.

“That’s my focus and goal - that’s the focus and goal of the entire Democratic leadership,” he said. “We are of one mind…we want to win back the House. That’s goal one and the only goal right now.”

Mr. Crowley has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Mrs. Pelosi to assume the top slot in House Democratic leadership, as has Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, currently the No. 2-ranking Democrat in the House.

House Republicans have made it clear they intend to feature Mrs. Pelosi prominently in their quest to defend their majority, banking that her status as one of the faces of the national party will turn off swing voters in key districts.

But there are also few House Democrats who could match Mrs. Pelosi’s fundraising prowess in the event that she did step away from leadership or lost an intraparty challenge.

Democrats need to pick up about two dozen seats to re-take control of the House and be in a position where they would be able to elect a new Democratic speaker.

