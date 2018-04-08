KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The son of an 84-year-old man who died while being treated at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Kansas City has settled a lawsuit with the hospital.

Craig Beemer, of Blue Springs, says he had agreed to a $500,000 settlement in a lawsuit he and his brother filed in September after their father, Navy veteran John Beemer, died in April 2016.

The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit claimed the elder Beemer died after being treated with an antibiotic, Ceftriaxone, which caused a severe reaction. His sons contended John Beemer’s medical records indicated he was allergic to the antibiotic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which represented the hospital, disputed that in court documents. But spokesman Dwayne Rider confirmed Friday that a settlement was reached in the case.

