National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton is leaving his White House job as the new national security advisor, John Bolton, takes over.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Mr. Anton’s departure Sunday.

“Michael is one of the smartest and most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with - not to mention an amazing chef. He has been more than a colleague, he is a true friend. Every day I got to work with Michael was a good day and he will be greatly missed,” Mrs. Sanders said in a statement.

Mr. Anton was hired by President Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who resigned after less than a month on the job. However, Mr. Anton remained the council’s spokesman through the tenure of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Mr. McMaster’s last day was Friday. Mr. Bolton takes over Monday.

“I will be forever grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to serve my country and implement his agenda,” Mr. Anton told Politico.

The exit of Mr. Anton is the latest in a string of departures by key officials, including White House Communications Director who left in February, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Sulking, who were both fired last month.

