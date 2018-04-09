HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Victims’ relatives who are seeking to hold Saudi Arabia responsible in the Sept. 11 attacks say their next step is to pressure U.S. security agencies to release withheld documents.

A federal court judge in New York last month rejected a Saudi motion to end the lawsuit.

Brett Eagleson, of Middletown, Connecticut, whose father was killed in the twin towers, said at a news conference Monday in Hartford that the plaintiffs plan a grassroots effort to compel the CIA, the FBI and others to turn over information that could shed light on Saudi complicity.

Hundreds of victims’ relatives and injured survivors, along with insurance companies and businesses, sued the Saudi government, saying its employees knowingly assisted hijackers who carried out the attacks. The Saudi government has long denied any involvement.

