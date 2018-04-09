The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday that illegal-immigrant “Dreamers” will have to pay out-of-state tuition rates.
In a 7-0 decision, the justices ruled that Maricopa Community Colleges aren’t allowed to grant in-state tuition rates to illegal immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The court upheld a previous 3-0 appeals-court decision that federal and state law do not give that power to the colleges, but to the state’s political branches.
“While people can disagree what the law should be, I hope we all can agree that the attorney general must enforce the law as it is, not as we want it to be,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement.
Mr. Brnovich noted that in 2006, Arizona voters passed Proposition 300, declaring illegal immigrants ineligible for in-state tuition and other state benefits.
According to the immigrant-rights group Mi Familia Vota, the decision will impose huge costs on DACA beneficiaries.
“Out-of-state #tuition rates are TRIPLE the cost than what you pay in-state. This creates a barrier to education for #Dreamers who want to go to college or attend a university,” the group said on Twitter.
The decision also bars in-state tuition being offered to DACA recipients at three other Arizona public universities — Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.