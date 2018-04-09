The Justice Department indicted seven people associated with Backpage.com on charges related to promoting prostitution.

The indictments were unsealed late Monday just a few days after federal authorities seized Backpage’s website and shut down the controversial classified advertising site.

Federal prosecutors allege Backpage knowingly accepted advertising from prostitutes. Those sex advertisements —some of which are alleged to have included minors — have generated nearly a half-billion dollars in revenue for Backpage since its 2004 founding, a Justice Department official said Friday.

“For far too long, Backpage.com existed as the dominant marketplace for illicit commercial sex, a place where sex traffickers frequently advertised children and adults alike,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “But this illegality stops right now. Last Friday, the Department Justice seized Backpage, and it can no longer be used by criminals to promote and facilitate human trafficking.”

The allegations led to a federal grand jury in Arizona returning a 93-count indictment against the Backpage defendants. Charges include conspiracy to knowingly facilitate prostitution, facilitating prostitution and money laundering, the department said. Each of the counts carries as much as 20 years in prison.

Backpage founder Michael Lacey, 69, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, was among those charged. His home was raided Friday morning by federal authorities.



Other defendants include James Larkin, 68, of Paradise Valley, Scott Spear, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona, John E. “Jed” Brunst, 66, of Phoenix, Daniel Hyer, 49, of Dallas, Andrew Padilla, 45, of Plano, Texas, and Jaala Joye Vaught of Addison, Texas.

Federal authorities pursued the charges in Arizona because that is where Backpage was founded. It still has servers and bank accounts in the state, the department said.

Backpage.com is not facing any charges that it knowingly advertised children for sex. But Justice Department officials said they found as many as 17 underage children advertised for sex on the website, including some as young as 14.

In 2009, an Atlanta women found her missing 14-year-old daughter in Backpage sex ad, according to court records and a documentary. The daughter was recovered 270 days after she disappeared and was stabbed, burned, shaved, beaten and addicted to drugs, but the ads remained on Backpage despite her mother’s demands for removal, court courts showed. A Backpage employee told her that only the person who paid for an ad could ask for it to be removed.

A 2011 letter by the National Association of Attorney Generals alleged that it tracked more than 50 instances in 22 states over three years of charges filed against those who have trafficked or attempted to traffic minors on Backpage.

Justice Department officials said those are two examples of why it has cracked down on Backpage, but they did not say waited to take action.

Federal authorities have shut down websites in the past amid allegations of sex trafficking. In 2014, the FBI seized the free online escort directory MyRedBook. Two people affiliated with the San Francisco-based website faced money laundering racketing and prostitution charges.

A year later, Rentboy.com, where New York male escorts advertised their services, was also seized with six of its employees indicted on similar charges.

Visitors to the Backpage on Friday saw a notice from the federal authorities announcing the action.

“[B]ackpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigative Division with analytical assistance form the Joint Regional Intelligence Center,” the announcement said.

The announcement also listed other agencies involved in the apparent seizure, including the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for California, Texas and Arizona.

The Justice Department appears emboldened by the anti-sex trafficking legislation passed this month by the House and the Senate. But President Trump has not yet signed the bill, which allows websites that knowingly advertised prostitution to be held liable and was written specifically to target Backpage and similar companies.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, Missouri Democrat and member of a Senate panel that investigated online sex trafficking, praised the Justice Department’s actions against Backpage.

“This is great news for survivors, advocates, and law enforcement in Missouri and across the country, but it’s also long overdue, and further proof of why our bipartisan legislation is so critical,” she said in a statement. “State and local law enforcement need this bill to enable them to take swift action against websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking of children online, and to stop the next Backpage long before another website can claim so many innocent victims.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.