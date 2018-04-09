Sen. Ben Cardin said Monday the U.S. needs to work with international allies to hold Syrian President Bashar Assad accountable for his actions.

“It’s in the interest of the civilized world to make it clear that chemical weapons cannot be used,” Mr. Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on CNN.

He said that his legislation, passed with Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, last year would establish a war crimes tribunal at the United Nations in regards to Mr. Assad. The Syrian War Crimes Accountability Act passed out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after the sarin gas attack.

The bill would also train investigators to document evidence of war crimes in Syria as part of an international effort to hold the Assad regime accountable.

“It’s time for the Congress to act, and our leader to work with the international community to do that,” Mr. Cardin said.

