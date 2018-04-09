Sen. Bill Nelson said Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised to make changes in the wake of possible violations of user policy, but he said the company hasn’t done enough yet.

“I accept what he said, but the purpose of my conversation was to hear him, and then to clearly try to get him to understand that if we don’t change things, none of us are going to have any privacy anymore,” Mr. Nelson, Florida Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Zuckerberg met privately with a handful of lawmakers, including Mr. Nelson, prior to his testimony Tuesday before both the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee, as well as the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

“Congress can pass the law and let the regular agencies … the Federal Communications Commission, ought to be involved in this,” Mr. Nelson said.

The Facebook CEO will have to answer to reports that foreign-backed ads appeared on users’ newsfeed to try and influence the 2016 election. The social media site was also accused of releasing information to a third-party data company, British-based Cambridge Analytica, who had ties to the Trump campaign and was also trying to meddle in the election.

Facebook representatives have appeared on Capitol Hill regarding the foreign ads, mainly based in Russia, last fall along with several other social media and web platforms.

