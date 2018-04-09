Cindy Hyde-Smith was sworn Monday as the junior senator from Mississippi, making her the first female member of Congress from the southern state.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered the oath of office to Mrs. Hyde-Smith, a Republican who’d been serving as Mississippi’s commissioner of agriculture and commerce, in a formal event in the Senate chamber and then a “mock” swearing in the old Senate chamber.

Toting a large white Bible for the ceremony, Mrs. Hyde-Smith was accompanied by fellow Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker and her husband, Michael.

“What a day,” she told Mr. Pence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed the latest member of his caucus, saying she will advance “this Congress’ record of accomplishment for the American people.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer also welcomed her “warmly” from the Democratic side.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Mrs. Hyde-Smith to replace Sen. Thad Cochran on an interim basis.

Mr. Cochran, a Republican who served in Congress for 45 years and rose to chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, retired on April 1 due to health issues.

Mrs. Hyde-Smith, 58, served as a Democrat in the state Senate before becoming a Republican in 2010 and winning two statewide races.

Her appointment keeps the GOP’s 51-to-49 Senate majority in place but does stretch the record number of women serving in the Senate at once to 23.

“It’s just very humbling, very humbling — very honored,” Mrs. Hyde-Smith said as she whisked through the Capitol hallways. “Just getting started, ready to go to work.”

She recently told The Meridian Star editorial board in Mississippi that she will focus on upholding “conservative values” and helping President Trump enact his agenda.

She also wants to boost her state’s economy, defend the Second Amendment, strengthen the military and chip away at government regulations, the newspaper reported.

Mrs. Hyde-Smith will have little time to settle in before she faces a series of challengers in a November election, including former Democratic Rep. Mike Espy and Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel, who nearly won the seat in a bitter 2014 race.

The winner of that race will serve out the remainder of Mr. Cochran’s term, through January 2021.

A poll released by the Espy campaign last week showed him in the lead against either possible Republican candidate, who split votes, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The poll did not include Democrat Jason Shelton, mayor of Tupelo, who announced he intends to run for the Democratic nomination, which could draw votes away from Mr. Espy.

