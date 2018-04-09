WATERVILLE, Maine — Three residents have begun an effort to oust a Maine mayor criticized for making fun of a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor.

Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, a Republican, tweeted last week that Parkland student David Hogg should “eat it.” The tweet was later deleted.

The Morning Sentinel reports that former Mayor Karen Heck joined two other residents Monday in taking out paperwork at Waterville City Hall to initiate the recall process. They’ll need to collect 857 signatures by May 1 to force a recall vote.

Isgro hasn’t responded to requests for comment, and the bank where he works said he’s no longer employed. The bank’s CEO apologized for his “thoughtless and inappropriate behavior.”

