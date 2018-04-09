President Trump said Monday that U.S. farmers will ride out Chinese tariffs in a trade feud because they are “great patriots,” and he promised the government will make their financial situation stronger eventually.

China is planning retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products because Beijing is trying to hurt Mr. Trump politically in agricultural areas where he has strong support, the president said at a Cabinet meeting.

“It’s not nice when they hit the farmers specifically because they think it hits me,” Mr. Trump said. “But I tell you, our farmers are great patriots. They understand that they’re doing this for the country. And we’ll make it up to them.”

The administration has announced plans to hit China with tariffs on steel, aluminum and high-tech products in an escalating battle over the U.S. trade deficit with Beijing. China last week said it would tax imports on U.S. pork, soybeans, apples, airplanes and other products totaling $50 billion.

Mr. Trump responded by ordering his advisers to look at another $100 billion in possible tariffs on more Chinese products.

The president said Monday that his administration will “probably” reach a deal with Beijing in negotiations before any tariffs are imposed.

“If we don’t, they’re going to have to pay pretty high taxes to do business with our country,” he said. “That’s a possibility.”

The president has directed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to look at ways to ease the burden on farmers and ranchers if tariffs do take effect.

“The farmers will be better off than they ever were,” the president said. “We’ll take a little while to get there. Your country’s going to be much stronger when this is finished.”

He didn’t mention subsidies, but seemed to be saying that improved trade deals will help farmers’ balance sheets in the long run.

“Farmers have been trending downward over an eight-year period,” Mr. Trump said. “Between NAFTA and China and all the things we’re doing, we’re going to make them much better than they’ve ever been.”

