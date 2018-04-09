The highly anticipated meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will focus on “the de-nuking” of North Korea, Mr. Trump said Monday.

The president told reporters that negotiations between the U.S. and Pyongyang are proceeding with the understanding that Mr. Kim is willing to discuss denuclearization. He said the meeting will be held in May or early June.

“I think there will be great respect paid by both parties and hopefully we’ll be able to make a deal on the de-nuking of North Korea,” Mr. Trump said. “They’ve said so. We’ve said so.”

He added, “We have a meeting that it is being set up with North Korea, so that’ll be very exciting for the world.”

While previous administrations should have been tougher on North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, Mr. Trump said, “Hopefully, it will be a relationship that’s much different than it’s been for many, many years.”

