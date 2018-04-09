President Trump blasted the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller Monday for raiding the offices of his lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“It’s a disgraceful situation,” the president told reporters. “It’s an attack on our country… what we all stand for.”

Mr. Cohen has drawn scrutiny for his payment of $130,000 in hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges a brief sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006.

The president called the special counsel’s team “the most conflicted group of people I have ever seen.”

“I have this witch hunt constantly going on,” Mr. Trump said.

He also criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself in the special counsel’s Russia probe, and said no one “is looking at the other side,” referring to Hillary Clinton’s emails and “many, many” other things.

