Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that everyone agrees the border wall must be a combination of a physical structure and manual force to adequately secure illegal crossings.

“Different topographies, different regions of the United States, are more accommodative of the wall than others,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican, explained on Fox News.

“This is going to be a virtual and personnel wall,” he added.

The border wall was a major topic of debate during the immigration and spending bill fight earlier this year. Democrats say a physical wall will not help the issue of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S., while Republicans say it’s crucial for security. President Trump is also committed to the wall as it was his signature campaign message in 2016.

National Guard troops were also sent to the border in the past week after reports that a caravan of over 1,000 immigrants were headed from Central America to the U.S. through Mexico. Some have chosen to remain in Mexico, but others have decided to try and continue to the U.S.

“The guardsman will not be armed on the border,” Mr. Abbott explained.

He said the National Guard will be sent to take over functions that the border patrol agents typically do on the U.S. side while the border patrol deals with other issues on the border.

“This is going to free up more border patrol to engage in the apprehension and arrest of people coming across the border,” Mr. Abbott said.

