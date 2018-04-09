CLINTON, N.Y. (AP) - Hamilton College in upstate New York college is hosting a discussion between two former national security advisers.
Condoleezza Rice and Susan Rice will talk about national security issues during a free event Wednesday night on the central New York campus.
Condoleezza Rice served President George W. Bush as national security adviser before becoming secretary of state. Susan Rice served President Barack Obama.
NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell will moderate the discussion.
